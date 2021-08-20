Khloé Kardashian Calls Nephew Psalm West Her 'Main Man' in Adorable Selfie

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Khloé Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott

Khloé Kardashian is spending some quality time with her nephew Psalm!

On Friday, the Good American co-founder, 37, shared a sweet selfie of the pair enjoying the day out in the sun.

"My main man 🤎🐻," she captioned the photo.

Psalm, 2, is the younger son of Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian West, who shares Psalm. — as well as daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus son Saint, 5½ — with ex Kanye West.

And she is about to become an aunt to one more! On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Kylie is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

Of course, Khloé is a mom to her own 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The famous cousins are known to spend a ton of time together, as exemplified by an adorable selfie Khloé snapped last month featuring True, Penelope, and Chicago.

"Me and my besties!" the mom of one captioned the sweet shot posted to Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This isn't the first time Khloé has referred to her little one as her "bestie."

In June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a gallery of adorable mother-daughter photos on Instagram, posing next to True smiling in sunglasses as her baby girl adorably kisses her on the cheek.

Celebrating her Instagram presence reaching a milestone amount of followers, Kardashian captioned the post, "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

Kardashian shares her only child with Tristan Thompson. A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Thompson have called it quits again.

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

While they're no longer together romantically, she and Thompson remain close as they co-parent their daughter, and Khloé remains "loyal" to her ex.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," another source told PEOPLE in July. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."