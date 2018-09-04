Summer may be in its final days, but Khloé Kardashian and her baby girl True are still having plenty of fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, the new mom shared photographs of herself, boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their 4-month-old daughter enjoying True’s first-ever swim lesson.

“True had her first Mommy and Daddy swim class,” the 34-year-old reality star wrote to accompany the images posted on her app and website.

Revealed Kardashian, “It was really special and we learned a bunch of tips swimming with her. She loves the water!”

In the images, Mom is smiling while wearing a black swimsuit and big sunglasses with her hair slicked back as she holds her baby, who’s sporting a white one-piece with pictures of fruit on it. In one photo with Thompson, 27, little True sports a floppy white sun hat.

“We recently did a Mommy, Daddy and Me class and it was really fun and special,” Kardashian wrote on her website and app. “We learned some tips about what to do with Baby True when we swim with her.”

Added the Good American designer, “She’s also getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys. After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!”

Just last week, the fitness guru shared that she and her daughter had been spending plenty of time around the pool with a photo of True on a white float.

“Throwback Thursday … Living my best life,” Kardashian captioned a close-up shot on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a snap of her baby girl from farther away, “TBT” and “MOOD.”