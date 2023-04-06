Khloé Kardashian Confirms Baby Son's Name Starts with a T: 'If My Daughter Outs Me, I'm Screwed'

Khloé Kardashian is getting closer to revealing her baby boy's name.

The Kardashians star, 38, stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, where she confirmed that her son's name starts with a T.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked Kardashian if she named her baby yet, the Good American founder played coy, stating, "Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian explained. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, Kardashian detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she added.

As Hudson, 41, pressed Kardashian, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?" the reality TV star responded, "It will start with a T."

Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Kardashian also said that her 8-month-old son is a "little chunk," and she "wouldn't have it any other way."

"I love a chubby baby," she said with a laugh.

"He is a quiet baby," Kardashian added. "He's a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I've been lucky twice."

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians last September, Kardashian hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy.

"It's going to start with a T," she said in the episode. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at."

Mom Kris Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions, before offering one up that is quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's on/off boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

Kardashian shares her baby boy and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson. Thompson, 32, is also dad to two sons — Theo, 15 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.