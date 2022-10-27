Khloé Kardashian's little girl stirred up some speculation about her baby brother's name.

The Good American founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, where the country singer and host congratulated her on the arrival of her baby boy, whose birth was announced in early August.

"You haven't revealed your son's name yet. Is it a family name? Is there a hint?" Clarkson asked.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," Khloé explained, referencing daughter True as Clarkson laughed.

"I was like, 'Are you a big Game of Thrones fan?' Jon Snow," Clarkson said.

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé said of her 4-year-old. "But his name is not Snowy."

Last month, fans of The Kardashians flocked to a viral TikTok theory that theorized True may have shared the name of her little cousin — that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode.

The theory referenced the moment that Khloé FaceTimed True from the hospital and introduced her to her new baby brother. In the clip, Khloé asked True who she wants to see.

"Baby brother!" she said, prompting Khloé to hold the phone up to the newborn.

"Hi Snowy!" True greeted him, to which Khloé correctd her and said, "His name's not Snowy."

The moment was then linked to an earlier point in the episode when Khloé explained to best friend Malika Haqq that True had been telling everyone that just like her cousin Stormi, she was also getting a baby brother.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"She just, like, tells people," Khloe said. "Like, when she sees the baby, she'll say, 'I'm going to have a brother, too.' And I'm like, 'Haha, no you're not.' 'Cause she'll just tell random people."

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.