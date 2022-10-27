Khloé Kardashian Teases Baby Boy's Name, Says Daughter True Calls Him Snowy to 'Mess with Me'

In her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Good American founder shut down a rumor about her baby's name accidentally started by her 4-year-old daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 03:47 PM
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Photo: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Khloé Kardashian's little girl stirred up some speculation about her baby brother's name.

The Good American founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, where the country singer and host congratulated her on the arrival of her baby boy, whose birth was announced in early August.

"You haven't revealed your son's name yet. Is it a family name? Is there a hint?" Clarkson asked.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," Khloé explained, referencing daughter True as Clarkson laughed.

"I was like, 'Are you a big Game of Thrones fan?' Jon Snow," Clarkson said.

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé said of her 4-year-old. "But his name is not Snowy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, fans of The Kardashians flocked to a viral TikTok theory that theorized True may have shared the name of her little cousin — that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode.

The theory referenced the moment that Khloé FaceTimed True from the hospital and introduced her to her new baby brother. In the clip, Khloé asked True who she wants to see.

"Baby brother!" she said, prompting Khloé to hold the phone up to the newborn.

"Hi Snowy!" True greeted him, to which Khloé correctd her and said, "His name's not Snowy."

The moment was then linked to an earlier point in the episode when Khloé explained to best friend Malika Haqq that True had been telling everyone that just like her cousin Stormi, she was also getting a baby brother.

Khloe Kardashian and <a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/" data-inlink="true">True Thompson</a>
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"She just, like, tells people," Khloe said. "Like, when she sees the baby, she'll say, 'I'm going to have a brother, too.' And I'm like, 'Haha, no you're not.' 'Cause she'll just tell random people."

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner, True Thompson
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Contemplated on Getting a Boob Job and Compares Her Cleavage to Her Sisters
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Considering Breast Implants For 'Ample Cleavage' Like Her Sisters
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner Says Kris Jenner Is the 'Best Example' of a Working Mom: She 'Manages to Do It All'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!
Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022
Kylie Jenner on the 'Pressure' She Felt Choosing Son's Name at Birth, Questioned It 'Right After'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West Over Niece Chicago's Birthday as He Claims Family Are 'Liars'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Offers Khloé Kardashian Advice on 'Really Hard' Preschool Drop-Offs with True, 4
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Gifts Jeremy Scott Sent Newborn Baby Boy
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says