Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'

Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family.

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy.

"It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at."

Momager Kris Jenner then chimes in with some name suggestions before offering one up that's quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

Khloé shares her baby boy and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson. Tristan is also dad to two sons — Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 5½, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

During the episode, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.

The emotional moment was captured on camera by Kim Kardashian, who was able to join her sister at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the surrogate's delivery on July 28.

Khloé, 38, appeared nervous from the moment Kim, 41, picked her up that day, noting that she was "not ready" to welcome another child. However, Kim reassured her sister by reminding her that "you're never ready, but you're ready."

Per the suggestion of Kim, Khloé also allowed Tristan into the hospital to meet his son, despite the ongoing drama between them.

"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she said in a confessional.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

In a later confessional, Khloé said of the happy moment: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she continued as a video montage of her and Kim holding the baby flashed across the screen.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she added. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."