Khloé Kardashian Shows Daughter True and Niece Dream Dancing with Firefighters During Annual Visit

The Good American founder, 37, has made a tradition out of taking her daughter and her niece to a local firehouse

Khloé Kardashian is teaching the next generation about giving back.

On Friday, the Good American founder, 37, shared photos and video of a sweet annual outing where she takes daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, to a local firehouse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station," Kardashian captioned the photos.

Kardashian included throwback photos in the post from previous visits. In January 2019, she shared some of those photos on an Instagram Story, showing appreciation for local firefighters at the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125 in Calabasas, California.

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," Kardashian, 34, wrote at the time. "We wanted to say 'thank you' to our local [heroes] for all they do for us!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her latest post, she continued, "Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now. Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend."

"Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!! Swipe to see the cutest dance ever and some throwback photos ❤️🚒"

Kardashian was a proud dance mom and aunt earlier this week when she shared photos of the girls from their debut dance recital. "Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Kardashian wrote alongside an Instagram post with highlights from the day.

true-dream.jpg Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True and Dream have always shared a special bond. Earlier this year, Kardashian shared a sweet video of the cousins singing and dancing to the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Kardashian cheered on the duo, shouting, "Sing it, girls," as they danced in the kitchen to the earworm song from Disney's recent hit animated film.