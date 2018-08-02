Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might have some good-natured parent rivalry going on.

During a Thursday panel surrounding her Good American activewear launch in New York City, the new mom admitted she was feeling a little left out of the relationship between her NBA star boyfriend and their daughter True.

“I do get annoyed because she doesn’t give me any playtime on FaceTime,” said Kardashian, 34, of communicating with her 3-month-old baby girl while she’s away. “She doesn’t care about me.”

“Well her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like, f—ing do the same thing to me!” she added, joking, “I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more.”

Tristan and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

True Thompson

It’s possible baby True is just waiting for her mom to get home to release her excitement all at once. As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explains, her daughter “smiles a lot” regularly.

“I think she knows that, if I have been away — ’cause when I come back, she gets so excited to see me — that just no matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it,” she said.

“I do the dumbest things. I am trying to get her to giggle,” Kardashian confessed. “And that is all I want to hear. And I do the craziest things. It drives me crazy that she won’t laugh. I am like, ‘Just laugh!’ ”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian told PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s issue that sister Kim Kardashian West has been her go-to peer while learning the ropes in parenting True.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” said the reality star, who welcomed her daughter with Thompson, 27, on April 12.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” she explained. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”