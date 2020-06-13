Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Have a Backyard Dance Party: 'My Day Dreamer'

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson celebrated their daughter's 2nd birthday in April

It's a beautiful day for dancin'!

Khloé Kardashian shared a few sweet snaps of daughter True Thompson on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing that the duo enjoyed a "dance party" in the backyard.

In ensuing slides, Khloé, 35, shared details on the 2-year-old's adorable outfit, which included a white eyelet top from kids' brand My Little Cozmo, black shorts from Amazon and a pair of Mini Melissa shoes.

"My cutie pie," Khloé wrote atop one snap of true lounging on an outdoor couch, and atop another, "my day dreamer."

The Good American founder shared another photo of True standing in the afternoon sunshine, holding a stuffed animal.

Earlier on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson are "clearly enjoying each other's company" as they continue to co-parent True.

The source said that the former couple has been spending a lot of time together during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The lockdown made them closer," the source said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents," the source said, adding that "they also really like each other."

"Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloé would get back with him," the source said.

The source added: "She isn't dating anyone else."

In April, Khloé and Tristan, 29, came together to celebrate True's second birthday.

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!!" Khloé wrote in an Instagram tribute to her daughter. "You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."