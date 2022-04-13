Khloé Kardashian and Sister Kim Celebrate True's 'Wonderful' 4th Birthday at Disneyland

Khloé Kardashian celebrated daughter True's 4th birthday by taking her to Disneyland for the first time Tuesday

The party continues for 4-year-old True Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian, 37, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated True's birthday at Disneyland Tuesday.

In her Instagram Stories, Khloé shared a sweet video of her and her daughter on the "It's a Small World" ride and revealed it was "True's first time" at the theme park. True flashed an adorable smile after Khloé told her to "look at the camera."

"What a wonderful birthday at Disneyland," Khloé wrote on the video.

Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, also made an appearance as Khloé asked her what her wish is.

"I'm wishing to have a big party at my house," Dream said, adding that she wanted to "have fun."

"That's right baby," Khloé told her.

In the Instagram videos, True appeared impressed and agreed with Khloé that the experience was "amazing." The tot and her cousins expressed excitement over characters like Woody from the Toy Story franchise and a real-life Moana.

Kim also shared special moments from True's birthday celebration, kicking things off with her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West and a friend posing for a picture by holding up peace signs.

"Who said I'm taking a picture? I'm taking a video," Kim jokingly told the little ones before posting another clip of them on the "Dumbo" ride.

The KarJenner family also celebrated True with heartfelt tributes on social media, featuring sweet photos of her throughout the years.

Grandma Kris Jenner, 66, wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!"

True Thompson birthday Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!" added Jenner. "Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!! 💕💕💕 Lovey 💕."

Aunts Kim and Kourtney Kardashian both shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories of themselves giving True a kiss on the cheek.

They also included photos of True with North West and Penelope Disick.