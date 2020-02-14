Khloé Kardashian 'Felt Protective' of Niece Dream: She 'Stepped Up' After Rob & Blac Chyna's Split

Auntie Koko will always be in Dream Kardashian’s life.

A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian continues to be a strong maternal figure for her 3½-year-old niece, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

“After Rob and Chyna split [in February 2017], Khloé stepped up even more to help out. Khloé is very understanding and loves Dream a lot. She always felt protective of Dream,” the source says.

“Khloé was always very motherly. After Dream was born, Khloé was the best aunt. She always wanted to help out,” the source shares of the 35-year-old mother of one, who co-parents daughter True, who turns 2 on April 12, with ex Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé wanted her own children for years before True was born,” the source shares.

Of Khloé and Dream’s “very strong” familial bond, the source adds, “This hasn’t changed since True was born. Dream is often at Khloé’s house. Now it’s even better because True and Dream can play together.”

The Good American mogul often shares sweet moments of her and Dream on social media, most recently posting a snuggly selfie of the two.

“Dreamy Dream,” she captioned the photo of Dream wearing a pink long-sleeved top with a ladybug print and her hair pulled up on either side in two curly buns.

And Khloé isn’t the only family member to have shared pictures of Dream over the years since Rob, 32, and ex-fiancée Chyna welcomed their only child together in November 2016.

Amid recent reports that the father of one is seeking primary custody of Dream, an insider close to the famous family told PEOPLE last month that his Revenge Body host sister “will do everything she can to help Rob get custody.”

“Khloé has always been very close with Dream. When Rob had custody of her as a baby, Khloé often helped out. She really loves Dream,” the insider said, adding that Khloé thinks primary custody for Rob would be “best for Dream.”

Rob and Chyna agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.