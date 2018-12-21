Like father, like daughter!

After Khloé Kardashian used Instagram Wednesday to share a yuletide photo of her 8-month-old baby girl True posing in front of a Christmas tree, the reality star’s beau Tristan Thompson took to the comments section to fawn over their baby girl — and point out the resemblance between them.

“My princess #MyTwin,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote, adding crown, red-heart and praying-hands emojis.

“She is completely,” replied Kardashian, 34.

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comments Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has addressed the physical similarities between True and Thompson, 27. In fact, the resemblance has been apparent since True’s April 12 birth.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” she responded in May to a tweet asking which of her parents True looked like more.

But the Good American designer hopes that True will have a few features that mirror her mom. “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild,” she tweeted of the pair. “Maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Seven months ago, a video showing Thompson getting close to another woman made headlines, just days before Kardashian welcomed the couple’s first child together.

“Everyone is trying to be civil and nice since Khloé wants them to. Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE last month of her how her famous family is standing by the new mom as she navigates the future of her relationship with the NBA player.

“She always understood that her family was very upset and defensive after he cheated,” the insider added. “That situation was such a nightmare for Khloé at a time that should have been her happiest.”