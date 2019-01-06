Khloé Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo of True Pouting as She Jokes About How Mondays Are a Drag

Sometimes a look is worth a thousand words.

With Monday only hours away, Khloé Kardashian shared two photos of her daughter True’s adorably expressive face to illustrate exactly how she felt about another weekend coming to a close.

“That face you make when you realize tomorrow is Monday,” she wrote on Sunday, adding a weary face emoji.

In the first image, her 8-month-old daughter looked happy as can be, giving the camera a wide smile while holding up her arms, but in the second image, her face told a dramatically different story.

In the pouting picture, True had a glum expression on her face as she gazed downward and appeared to slouch down in her seat.

Just hours earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, gave her followers an update on whether she planned to give her bundle of joy a baby brother or sister anytime soon.

“Goodness I don’t know!” she wrote online, in response to one of her millions of Twitter followers who asked whether she was thinking about having another baby.

“I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!” the proud mother gushed, before admitting that she hadn’t ruled it out.

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” she added. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Although Kardashian might be on the fence about becoming a mother of more than one, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has his eyes set on having a big family.

“I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” Thompson, who is already a father to 2-year-old son Prince, said in May during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast.

Back in season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian explained that Thompson’s definition of a big family is “five or six kids.”

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there,” she told viewers.

Of course, it hasn’t been an easy road for the couple, with news of the NBA player’s cheating scandal breaking just days before True’s birth.

Though Kardashian has forgiven him since the scandal, she put her move back to Cleveland on hold in early fall and “still has a lot of hurt and anger,” a source told PEOPLE in November.

Nevertheless, they spent Halloween and Thanksgiving in Cleveland together as a family, before starting off 2019 with a New Year’s kiss.

“2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” Khloé wrote in a lengthy post about her eventful year hours before the start of 2019. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” she continued. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”