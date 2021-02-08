Khloé Kardashian also shared in disbelief that her "sweetest angel" is turning 3 years old soon

Khloé Kardashian Jokes She 'Accepted the Fact That' Daughter True Looks More Like Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has come to terms with the fact that daughter True is the spitting image of dad Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram on Sunday showing her 2½-year-old "beautiful baby" posing happily outside. In the comment section, Kardashian responded to her followers who remarked on how much little True resembles her NBA star father.

"She has Tristan's WHOLE face! What a cutie pie," writes one fan, as the proud mom replies, "WHOLE FACE!! 🙄 LOL like hello..... where am I hehehe." When another user calls True a "mini Tristan," Kardashian agrees, "She really is! It's so funny!"

Another commenter writes to Kardashian, however, "You and her are twins." She jokes back: "oh my goodness in my dreams. It's OK I completely have accepted the fact that her and her daddy look so much alike."

Elsewhere in the comment section, Kardashian calls her daughter "the sweetest angel ever," showing love for True's "cute smile and tooth gap." When one commenter notices how quickly she's growing, Kardashian says, "I know! I can't really handle that. She'll always be my baby."

"The time moves way too fast for me," writes Kardashian to another fan. "I can't believe she's going to be three soon." One commenter also points out that the toddler is getting quite tall — prompting Kardashian to joke about model sister Kendall Jenner: "Amen! Her auntie Kendall better watch out."

Kardashian and Thompson, 29, have been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their daughter during the pandemic. "In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson, 29, were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.