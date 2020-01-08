Khloé Kardashian's Sweetest Moments with Her Niece, Dream Kardashian

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian — known to her nine nieces and nephews as Aunt KoKo — is a fabulous aunt. Here she is with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope.
Auntie KoKo’s in the house! Kardashian, whose daughter, True, is nearly 2 years old, often posts photos and videos of her nieces and nephews.
The mom of one has a particularly close relationship with her niece, Dream, who is the daughter of Khloé’s brother, Rob, and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.
Kardashian captioned this photo from May 2017, “She’s the most precious girl! Dreamy dream 😍😍😍😍 Auntie KoKo loves YOU!”
The pair love to have fun with filters. Dream is the cutest puppy around.
Dream also makes a pretty adorable cat!
Auntie KoKo has always got Dream’s back.
She helped Dream celebrate her 2nd birthday, which was fairy-themed and super adorable.
She even helped Dream throw her dad a St. Patrick’s Day-themed birthday party.
“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Dream’s mother, Black Chyna.
“Her Daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate,” she added.
Dream is also really close with Khloé’s 22-month-old daughter, True Thompson. The pair are “BFF cousins,” according to Khloé.
Dream is the sweetest big cousin. Here she is showing True the ropes while on vacation.
They’ve got a seriously adorable bond.
Sometimes you just need a makeover, you know? The Good American founder got some help from her glam squad, which consisted of Little Miss Dream.
Khloé has no problem getting a bit dirty if it means laughing with her niece.
And Dream is clearly very proud of her work.