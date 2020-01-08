Khloé Kardashian's Sweetest Moments with Her Niece, Dream Kardashian

Auntie KoKo has always been there for Dreamy
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 08, 2020 01:02 PM

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian — known to her nine nieces and nephews as Aunt KoKo — is a fabulous aunt. Here she is with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Auntie KoKo’s in the house! Kardashian, whose daughter, True, is nearly 2 years old, often posts photos and videos of her nieces and nephews. 

Source: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The mom of one has a particularly close relationship with her niece, Dream, who is the daughter of Khloé’s brother, Rob, and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian captioned this photo from May 2017, “She’s the most precious girl! Dreamy dream 😍😍😍😍 Auntie KoKo loves YOU!” 

The pair love to have fun with filters. Dream is the cutest puppy around. 

Dream also makes a pretty adorable cat! 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Auntie KoKo has always got Dream’s back. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She helped Dream celebrate her 2nd birthday, which was fairy-themed and super adorable. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She even helped Dream throw her dad a St. Patrick’s Day-themed birthday party

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Dream’s mother, Black Chyna.

“Her Daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate,” she added. 

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Dream is also really close with Khloé’s 22-month-old daughter, True Thompson. The pair are “BFF cousins,” according to Khloé

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Dream is the sweetest big cousin. Here she is showing True the ropes while on vacation. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

They’ve got a seriously adorable bond. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sometimes you just need a makeover, you know? The Good American founder got some help from her glam squad, which consisted of Little Miss Dream. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé has no problem getting a bit dirty if it means laughing with her niece. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

And Dream is clearly very proud of her work. 

