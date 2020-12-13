Khadijah Haqq McCray is expecting her third child with her husband Bobby McCray

Pregnant Khadijah Haqq Reveals Name of Third Child on the Way: 'I'm Ready When You Are Baby Girl'

Khadijah Haqq McCray is ready for baby Kapri's arrival!

The pregnant Dash Dolls alum revealed the sex of her third child on the way with husband Bobby McCray on Saturday, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself cradling her baby bump from her virtual baby shower.

"I feel showered!" Haqq McCray, 37, wrote. "Today my family & friends virtually Brunched with me for Baby Kapri! I love you all so much."

The soon-to-be mom of three went on to thank her twin sister Malika Haqq and close pals Dominique Nicole LaFargue and Khloé Kardashian for their contributions to the shower.

"Special thank you to Malika & Dominique for planning every detail, Khloe for my amazing flower wall, and @sugartripla for making all the desserts," she said. "I’m ready when you are baby girl 🎀."

Kardashian, 36, commented on the post, "I love you so so much!!!!!! We can’t wait to meet Kapri!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Haqq — who welcomed son Ace Flores with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in March — shared a photo on Instagram of her sister at the shower, writing, "Our family is so blessed and excited to welcome you Baby Girl! Kapri 2021."

"We can’t wait to meet her!!!!!" Kardashian commented.

Haqq McCray first announced her pregnancy in August, sharing in an Instagram post: "I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home."

Last month, the reality star revealed to her followers that she was hospitalized several weeks prior after experiencing a "pre-term labor scare."

"I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy," Haqq McCray began in an Instagram post, which featured a selfie from her hospital bed. "I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors."

"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares," she continued. "I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons. But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. I figured what better time than now?"

Haqq McCray went on to explain that she wanted to share her story because "there’s a mom or two in the same position," adding, "Let’s be there for each other!"

Haqq McCray married her husband, a former NFL pro who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, in July 2010.