Khadijah Haqq McCray Expecting Third Child with Husband Bobby McCray: 'I'm Pregnant!'

"I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home," Haqq McCray wrote

Khadijah Haqq McCray's family is getting a little bigger.

The Dash Dolls alum, 37, announced that she's expecting her third child with husband Bobby McCray on Thursday, sharing photos of herself along with a positive pregnancy test in an Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m pregnant!!!" she captioned the shots. "I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home."

Haqq McCray, who partnered with ClearBlue for the pregnancy announcement, quickly received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her friends and followers.

"I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys!!! ✨" Kim Kardashian West commented, while Kris Jenner wrote, ""Woooohooooo our family is growing!!!!!"

"CONGRATULATIONS ✨✨✨" Adrienne Bailon shared. "You already know how happy my heart is for you! May the Lord continue to bless your beautiful family!!! Love you."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented, "OMG CONGRATS beautiful ❤️ I’m so excited for you guys 🙏🏼."

Haqq McCray married McCray, an NFL star who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, in July 2010.

The couple share son Christian, 10, and daughter Celine, 6. McCray is also dad to 16-year-old son Bobby Louis McCray III from a previous relationship.

Image zoom Khadijah Haqq McCray Leon Bennett/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Welcome Son Ace Flores

The baby news comes five months after Maqq McCray's twin sister Malika Haqq welcomed her first child — a son named Ace Flores — with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

In November, Haqq McCray opened up teaching her twin the ropes about motherhood, telling PEOPLE, "I didn’t realize until she got pregnant how long I’ve waited to share this with her."