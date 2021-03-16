The cause of Maia's death is not immediately known

Former NFL Wide Receiver Keyshawn Johnson's Daughter Maia Dies at 25: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson's oldest daughter, Maia, has died. She was 25.

Johnson made the announcement on social media on Monday, writing: "It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He continued, "She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss."

"Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," he added.

The cause of Maia's death was not immediately known.

Shortly after Johnson's announcement, ESPN released a statement supporting the family in the wake of Maia's death.

"Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family," the statement reads.

Johnson, 48, shared Maia with his ex-wife, Shikiri Hightower. The pair were married from 1998 to 2002 and also have a son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., Yahoo Sports reports.

In 2017, Hightower posted a series of Instagram photos to celebrate Maia's 22nd birthday, writing that she gave birth to her first-born daughter when she was a sophomore at the University of Southern California in 1995.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We were so young, wanting nothing more than to be your parents," she wrote.

Referencing Johnson being drafted by the New York Jets in 1996, Hightower continued: "Four months later, your dad became the number one draft pick, our lives were forever changed...."

"My fearless, beautiful, intelligent, well-traveled, resourceful daughter, my mini-me, throughout our journey, we literally have been growing up, figuring life out, together. Have we made mistakes? Absolutely, but I believe God allows us to make mistakes, for us to learn, to understand how to win....Continue to follow your light. You are destined for greatness," she concluded.

USC football also shared a message of support in response to the news of Maia's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We are all behind you during this tough time," they tweeted.