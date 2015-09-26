"It's nice that my wife and I are doing as much as we can together," the actor tells PEOPLE of life with twins

Kevin Zegers is in between jobs right now — and he’s totally fine with that.

“I don’t know how one person could physically raise twins on their own,” the actor says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “There’s just not enough time or hands to do everything that needs to be done. It’s nice that my wife and I are doing as much as we can together.”

The former Gracepoint and Gossip Girl star, 31, became a first-time father when he and his wife, Jaime Feld, welcomed fraternal twin daughters, Zoë Madison and Blake Everleigh, on Aug. 17.

“We really tried for a while to have children — we didn’t just happen to get pregnant,” says Zegers. “We definitely wanted these girls and knew that we would be super attentive.”

The time together is even more precious for Zegers after spending his first five days as a father with Blake — his older daughter by two minutes — in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit because of her smaller birth weight.

Meanwhile, Feld was recovering — and caring for Zoë — on a different floor of the hospital.

“I would go up to the NICU to feed Blake and FaceTime my wife so she could see her,” says Zegers.

Now back at their Los Angeles home with “little Buddha” Zoë (who has big eyes like Mom) and their “thinker” Blake (who’s inherited Dad’s dimples) Zegers and Feld have developed a “healthy sense of humor” for when things get particularly daunting.

“The other day, I was in the backseat with them and they were both screaming at the top of their lungs,” says Feld, 36, a talent agent. “[Kevin and I] were crying because we were laughing so hard — if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry too.”

She continues, “Everything about them is so amazing and every day they do something different. I’m sure every parent says this, but I think they’re geniuses.”

And Zegers agrees. “We’re already saving money for both of them to go to college,” he explains. “Harvard.”

