Kevin Richardson Welcomes Son Maxwell Haze

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

From Backstreet Boy to two boys of his own!

Kevin Richardson, 41, and his wife Kristin welcomed their second son on Wednesday, July 10, the singer announced on Facebook.

Born at 3:05 a.m., the couple’s baby boy weighed a “stout” 9 lbs., 8 oz and measured 23 inches long.

“Special delivery! Another Richardson boy … Maxwell Haze Richardson decided to join the party,” the proud papa writes. “Love! Love! Love!”

The couple — who are already parents to Mason, 6 — revealed their pregnancy in April, sharing a sweet photo of Kristin cuddled up with the Easter bunny.

“So excited to share … The Easter Bunny brought a very special egg this year,” Richardson wrote at the time.

Richardson, along with fellow Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and A.J. McLean, recently stopped by PEOPLE for an exclusive performance of their new single “In a World Like This,” a track off their upcoming album, out July 30.

The fivesome kick off their In a World Like This tour on Aug. 2 in Chicago.

— Anya Leon