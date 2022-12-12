Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce

Kevin McKidd is enjoying a special outing with his kids shortly after his wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd officially filed for divorce from the actor.

On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 49, brought his two kids Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3, whom he shares with Goldrath, to a performance of Disney on Ice's Road Trip Adventures in Los Angeles.

McKidd was photographed with his two little ones as they arrived at the Crypto.com Arena for the show. In the sweet pictures, McKidd kneels on the ground as he props up his daughter on one leg and embraces his son on the other side of him.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE last week, the actor's wife officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, just days before McKidd's outing with his children. She has cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Goldrath has requested joint physical and legal custody of their two kids. She has requested to determine how to split up their assets in mediation. And she has petitioned the court to restore her original name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

McKidd married Goldrath in November 2017. The pair were married for five years before he announced their separation in July.

"I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," he shared in a lengthy Instagram statement. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us."

Randy Shropshire/Getty

McKidd went on to praise Goldrath.

"Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She's one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I've ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other," he said. "We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

McKidd concluded by asking his followers to "wish us luck and good fortune going forward."

"It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open," he added. "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends."

McKidd was previously married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share children Iona, 20, and Joseph, 22.