Why Kevin McKidd Feels 'More Relaxed Now' as a Father of Four After the Birth of Daughter Nava

Kevin McKidd is loving life as a father of four!

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, who welcomed daughter Nava James in July, recently gave an update on her, telling PEOPLE during the 30th annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic presented by Chase Private Client at Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club, “She is content, happy and all smiles! Plus, she sleeps really well.”

McKidd, 46, shares 4-month-old Nava and 18-month-old son Aiden with his wife Arielle Goldrath, and is also dad to daughter Iona, 17, and son Joseph, 19, from a previous marriage.

The actor brought Aiden and Nava to Boca Raton for the tennis classic, as well as his parents from Scotland — who met their granddaughter for the first time at the event.

“I love having Nava with me at this tennis event,” he says. “It is fun to see the joy and wonder in her eyes when she sees the tennis courts, the boats and other sights of South Florida.”

Image zoom

Image zoom Kevin McKidd with daughter Nava Courtesy Kevin McKidd

Image zoom Kevin McKidd Jason Koerner/Getty

As for parenting the newborn, McKidd says he and Goldrath, a private chef, divide up the work.

“We take turns [getting up at 5:30 a.m. with her],” he shares with PEOPLE. “I often have to be on the set of Grey’s Anatomy at 6 a.m., so I do it then.”

The actor also opened up about life as a father of two young kids. “I am more relaxed now than I was during my first marriage with my other children,” he says. “I appreciate the process more. It was stressful for me then.”

McKidd announced Nava’s birth in July, writing alongside an Instagram post, “I’m so happy to announce the arrival of our little baboo — Nava James McKidd. She is amazing and our whole family feels blessed.”

Earlier this month, McKidd gave PEOPLE an update on Nava’s older brother Aiden, revealing that the toddler has learned how to run, swim underwater and say one very important phrase.

“It’s pretty amazing,” the proud dad said. “And he’s got certain words now, like ‘hungry’ … and he’s learning how to say ‘I love you.’ Which is a pretty key thing for human beings developmentally; I think we all need to learn how to say the words ‘I love you,’ because we don’t say it enough.”

McKidd, who plays former U.S. Army trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, joined Grey’s Anatomy during its fifth season.