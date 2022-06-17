Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Are Discovering a 'New Phase' of Marriage as Their Daughters Get Older
With both of their girls in school full-time, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are enjoying a new phase of their marriage.
"As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," says the musician, 34, who tops PEOPLE's list of 100 Reasons to Love America with his brothers Joe and Nick.
Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, are now at school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?'" he says.
Despite the adjustment, "it's been really cool," Kevin adds about growing even closer with Danielle. "We're doing this new independent phase and starting to do our own thing again."
RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Are 'Better' Than They've Ever Been: 'We're Having the Time of Our Lives'
The star is also busier than ever, juggling his real estate development company, JonasWerner, with his music career and other business ventures.
Over the last few years, his kids — who were both born during the Jonas Brothers' six-year hiatus — have finally gotten to see Dad rock out on stage.
"The first time they ever saw a show was on the Happiness Begins tour, and having them in the audience and seeing them be a part of this part of my life is really cool," says Kevin. "For so long, it wasn't something that Dad was doing. When they're there, all I'm doing is playing for them."
RELATED: Kevin and Danielle Jonas Write Kids' Book Inspired By Their 'Rock Star' Daughters: They 'Uplift Us'
Danielle, a jewelry designer, says the experience has been "so overwhelming" in the best way for her and their girls, who inspired the couple's recent children's book, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom.
"We never thought it was going to happen again," she says of seeing Kevin onstage. "All three of us couldn't be more proud of him."
As Kevin and his brothers embrace the next chapter of their lives, his priority will always be his family.
"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he says. "It's all about being there when you can."
For more on the Jonas Brothers, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
Photographs by Ben Watts. Groomer: Marissa Machado/Tom Ford/Art Department; (Nick) Stylist: Avo Yermagyan/Forward Artists; (Joe) Stylist: Sydney Lopez; (Kevin) Stylist: Sam Spector; Local Production & Locations: Gayle Kotula/Lift Productions
