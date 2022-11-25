Celebrity Parents Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughters: 'My Family to Yours' Kevin Jonas and wife of nearly 13 years Danielle Jonas share daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 01:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kevin Jonas is thankful for his family all year round. The singer and wife Danielle Jonas shared photos from their Thanksgiving on Thursday, where the family enjoyed the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Kevin and brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas surprised NFL fans with a Thanksgiving halftime performance. Sharing a photo from the exciting day where daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, are dressed as Cowboys' cheerleaders, the singer, 35, wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours." Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals In August, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his girls, sharing a chocolate milkshake with three straws. In the snap, Jonas and his girls shared the tasty drink with three straws, each taking a sip as they looked up at the camera. Valentina and Alena wore matching pink cherry-printed tank tops while their dad sported a gray t-shirt and navy shorts. "Three straws for the win!!" the musician captioned his post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Denise Truscello/Getty In June, Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures. "I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."