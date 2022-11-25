Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughters: 'My Family to Yours'

Kevin Jonas and wife of nearly 13 years Danielle Jonas share daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8

Published on November 25, 2022 01:30 PM
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kevin Jonas is thankful for his family all year round.

The singer and wife Danielle Jonas shared photos from their Thanksgiving on Thursday, where the family enjoyed the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Kevin and brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas surprised NFL fans with a Thanksgiving halftime performance.

Sharing a photo from the exciting day where daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, are dressed as Cowboys' cheerleaders, the singer, 35, wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours."

In August, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his girls, sharing a chocolate milkshake with three straws.

In the snap, Jonas and his girls shared the tasty drink with three straws, each taking a sip as they looked up at the camera. Valentina and Alena wore matching pink cherry-printed tank tops while their dad sported a gray t-shirt and navy shorts.

"Three straws for the win!!" the musician captioned his post.

Danielle Jonas, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kevin-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Kevin Jonas</a>, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Denise Truscello/Getty

In June, Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."

