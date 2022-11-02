Kevin Jonas Dresses Up as Pokémon Trainer Alongside Daughter Valentina as Pikachu for Halloween

Kevin Jonas matched with younger daughter Valentina while daughter Alena opted to be a punk rock princess

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 07:25 PM
Photo: Kevin Jonas/instagram

Kevin Jonas got in touch with his inner '90s kid for a special costume with daughter Valentina.

On Tuesday, both Kevin and wife Danielle Jonas shared photos from Halloween, where the Jonas Brothers singer dressed as Ash Ketchum from Pokémon alongside their 5-year-old, who wore a Pikachu costume.

"Gotta catch them all," he captioned a sweet photo of the two looking at each other on Instagram.

Both Kevin and Danielle also shared photos of daughter Alena, 8, who dressed as a punk rock princess, wearing a princess dress with a leather jacket and a tiara.

"Little Miss Punk 🎸," Danielle captioned the picture, while Kevin opted for throwback Something Corporate lyrics.

"I could be your punk rock princess…" he captioned the shot, where Alena had one hand on her hip and the other in a peace sign as she stuck her tongue out.

In August, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his girls, sharing a chocolate milkshake with three straws.

In the snap, Jonas and his girls shared the tasty drink with three straws, each taking a sip as they looked up at the camera. Valentina and Alena wore matching pink cherry-printed tank tops while their dad sported a gray t-shirt and navy shorts.

"Three straws for the win!!" the musician captioned his post.

Earlier this year, Kevin opened up about the new phase of his marriage with Danielle, whom he met while he was on a family vacation in 2007. The couple tied the knot in 2009.

"As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," said the musician, who topped PEOPLE's list of 100 Reasons to Love America with his brothers Joe and Nick.

"All of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?' " he said of both daughters being in school full time.

Despite the adjustment, "it's been really cool," Kevin added about growing even closer with Danielle. "We're doing this new independent phase and starting to do our own thing again."

