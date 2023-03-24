Kevin Jonas Laments Third Grade Math with Daughter Alena in Funny Video: 'That's a No for Me'

Kevin Jonas and his daughter aren't big fans of math.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 35, and daughter Alena, 9, were not thrilled about the third grader's math homework, sharing a silly video expressing their feelings about the subject.

"Third grade math got me like..." the video says, showing Alena staring at a worksheet with her head in her hands.

She holds back laughter as she looks up and starts shaking her hands and pretending to yell, all while the singer's new track "Waffle House" plays in the background.

Jonas then glances at the sheet, first with a reassuring look on his face before he shakes his head and mouths "nope" at the camera.

"Yeah thats a no for me bro…" he captioned the hilarious video.

Jonas shares Alena and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas, whom Kevin first met in 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas and later got married to in 2009.

Denise Truscello/Getty

In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared.

"It's all about being there when you can."