Kevin Jonas Laments Third Grade Math with Daughter Alena in Funny Video: 'That's a No for Me'

Kevin Jonas and daughter Alena bonded over their confusion at the third grader's math homework

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 03:49 PM
Kevin Jonas
Photo: Kevin Jonas/Instagram

Kevin Jonas and his daughter aren't big fans of math.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 35, and daughter Alena, 9, were not thrilled about the third grader's math homework, sharing a silly video expressing their feelings about the subject.

"Third grade math got me like..." the video says, showing Alena staring at a worksheet with her head in her hands.

She holds back laughter as she looks up and starts shaking her hands and pretending to yell, all while the singer's new track "Waffle House" plays in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonas then glances at the sheet, first with a reassuring look on his face before he shakes his head and mouths "nope" at the camera.

"Yeah thats a no for me bro…" he captioned the hilarious video.

Jonas shares Alena and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas, whom Kevin first met in 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas and later got married to in 2009.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Denise Truscello/Getty

In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared.

"It's all about being there when you can."

Related Articles
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Photo: '9 Years Old Doesn't Feel Real'
(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool'
Joe Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas attend the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Chasing Happiness" at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About the Jonas Brothers' Parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughters: 'My Family to Yours'
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
Kevin Jonas and daughters
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas Snaps Selfie While Getting Manicure with Daughter Valentina: 'Girl Dad Things'
Heather Rae El Moussa sharing unseen moments from the birth of her son Tristan
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Unseen Moments from Birth of Newborn Baby Son Tristan
Kevin Jonas Is a Pokemon Trainer with Pikachu Daughter Valentina While Daughter Alena Goes Punk Princess
Kevin Jonas Dresses Up as Pokémon Trainer Alongside Daughter Valentina as Pikachu for Halloween
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Are Discovering a 'New Phase' of Marriage as Their Daughters Get Older
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon on Having More Kids After Welcoming 12th Baby: 'God Decides When We're Done'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School