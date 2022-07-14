Kevin Jonas Snaps Selfie While Getting Manicure with Daughter Valentina: 'Girl Dad Things'

Kevin Jonas shared a photo of his daughter smiling during their nail salon visit in an Instagram post on Thursday

Kevin Jonas is proud to be a girl dad!

On Thursday, the musician, 34, posted a cute Instagram photo of him and his 5-year-old daughter Valentina enjoying a visit to the nail salon. He also shares daughter Alena, 8, with his wife Danielle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He sweetly captioned the snap of the pair, "#girldad things"

In the picture, the father-daughter duo is all smiles as Valentina — who is wearing jean shorts and a light blue shirt with a star pattern — has her nails painted and Jonas takes the selfie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."

He added that he and his wife Danielle are embracing a new phase in their marriage as their daughters grow up.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

"As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," Jonas explained.

Both girls are now at school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?'" he admitted.

Over the last few years, Jonas's kids — who were both born during the Jonas Brothers' six-year hiatus — have finally been able to see Dad perform live on stage.

"The first time they ever saw a show was on the Happiness Begins tour, and having them in the audience and seeing them be a part of this part of my life is really cool," Jonas said. "For so long, it wasn't something that Dad was doing. When they're there, all I'm doing is playing for them."

Danielle called the experience "so overwhelming" in the best way for her and their daughters, who inspired the couple's recent children's book, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom.