Celebrity Parents Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool' Danielle Jonas sat with daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8 as they watched their dad accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Jonas Brothers By Brianne Tracy Brianne Tracy Instagram Twitter Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 30, 2023 04:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Kevin Jonas was joined by his little girls for a very exciting day in his career. The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday, during which each of the three musicians took time to pay tribute to those closest to them. In his speech, Kevin, 35, shouted out his two daughters, Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, who were on hand for the milestone occasion. "Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think?" he addressed the two girls. "It's pretty cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you, thank you," he said. Later on, the two girls posed alongside their parents, uncles Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Denise Truscello/Getty Kevin Jonas Dresses Up as Pokémon Trainer Alongside Daughter Valentina as Pikachu for Halloween Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Kevin reflected on the importance of family in the brothers' journey throughout their careers. "They're our big support and we couldn't be here without them," Kevin tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And I'm there to support them and everything they do, and special moments like this when the family could be together." In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures. "I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can." The Jonas Family. daniellejonas/Instagram He also chatted with PEOPLE about how his marriage to wife Danielle is hitting a new stage. "As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," he said. With the girls at school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?'" Despite the adjustment, "it's been really cool," Kevin added about growing even closer with Danielle. "We're doing this new independent phase and starting to do our own thing again."