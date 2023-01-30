Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool'

Kevin Jonas was joined by his little girls for a very exciting day in his career.

The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday, during which each of the three musicians took time to pay tribute to those closest to them.

In his speech, Kevin, 35, shouted out his two daughters, Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, who were on hand for the milestone occasion.

"Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think?" he addressed the two girls.

"It's pretty cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you, thank you," he said.

Later on, the two girls posed alongside their parents, uncles Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Denise Truscello/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Kevin reflected on the importance of family in the brothers' journey throughout their careers.

"They're our big support and we couldn't be here without them," Kevin tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And I'm there to support them and everything they do, and special moments like this when the family could be together."

In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."

The Jonas Family. daniellejonas/Instagram

He also chatted with PEOPLE about how his marriage to wife Danielle is hitting a new stage.

"As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," he said.

With the girls at school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?'"

Despite the adjustment, "it's been really cool," Kevin added about growing even closer with Danielle. "We're doing this new independent phase and starting to do our own thing again."