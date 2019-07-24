See Kevin Jonas' Daughters Adorably Congratulate Him and His Brothers on Their VMA Nominations

Image zoom Kevin Jonas' daughters Danielle Jonas/Instagram. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Jonas Brothers‘ biggest fans? Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose!

Kevin Jonas‘ adorable daughters star in an exuberant video shared to mom Danielle Jonas‘ Instagram account on Tuesday, which showed Valentina, 2½, and her 5-year-old big sister congratulating their dad and uncles Joe and Nick Jonas on the band’s newly announced 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

“Congratulations, Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy!” Alena leads her younger sibling in exclaiming to the camera, as both girls wear ruffled white skirts, matching socks and graphic tees (for Valentina, one featuring Snoopy, and for Alena, a pink Barbie shirt).

After Alena gives her sister an affectionate hug, both girls yell, “We love you! Peace out!” and throw peace signs up — proving they’re more than capable of stealing the spotlight even from their famous dad.

“Congratulations we are so proud of you guys !!!” Danielle, 32, captioned the heartwarming clip, adding the hashtags, “#everyonevote,” “#jonasbrothers,” “#weloveyou” and “#sucker.”

Jonas Brothers are up for four awards at this year’s ceremony, airing Aug. 26. They’ll complete for artist of the year, as well as three prizes surrounding their comeback track “Sucker”: best pop, song of the year and video of the year.

The music video for “Sucker” — the band’s first single in almost six years — starred not only Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, but their leading ladies as well.

Danielle, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Joe’s now-wife Sophie Turner all accompanied the guys for the sexy video, released in February, that saw the group rock numerous avant-garde costumes as they lived out their Alice in Wonderland fantasies around Hatfield House in England — Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home.

Throughout the video, each couple got their chance to shine — and share some PDA — before they all came together as a group and posed while an artist painted their portrait.

Last month, Danielle and Kevin jetted off to France to attend the nuptials of Joe and Turner, 23, as they tied the knot at the beautiful Château de Tourreau in the southern French town of Sarrians.

But before the wedding bells rang, Alena accompanied her parents to Paris and took in the magnificent view of the Eiffel Towel, posing in photos with both Mom and Dad.

“Throwback to my two sweets in Paris,” Danielle captioned a twilight snapshot earlier this month, of her husband and their older daughter sitting in front of the iconic landmark. “Alena is still talking about the Eiffel Tower 😂❤️”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. EST