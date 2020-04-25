Kevin Jonas' Daughters Adorably Crash Tonight Show Interview with His Brothers Nick & Joe

Kevin Jonas’ daughters wanted to get in on the action during their dad’s interview!

The two girls, 6-year-old Alena and 3-year-old Valentina, made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while their dad Kevin, along with brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, was being interviewed by late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“Kevin there’s a really cute person popping their little eyeballs in,” Fallon said when Alena appeared in the background of the father of two's screen.

“This is life, right?” Kevin, 32, responded, as he welcomed Alena and Valentina to say hello.

When Fallon told Alena his daughter Winnie is around the same age as her, Kevin encouraged his daughter's homeschooling protocol.

“His daughter’s 6 too. She’s doing schoolwork right now. Aren’t you supposed to be doing schoolwork right now?” he asked Alena, to which the little girl laughed and then said goodbye to Fallon and her uncles.

But, she wasn’t quite done adorably interrupting her dad at work. Several minutes later, Alena popped up again to ask a homework question. “I’ll do it right after babe, OK?” Kevin promised before getting on with the interview.

Fallon has had no shortage of kid interruptions himself while producing The Tonight Show from his home during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Winnie and her little sister, 5-year-old Frances “Franny” Cole, have practically become regulars on their dad’s show.

Last week, Franny entered the frame to tell her father a secret during his monologue. “Can I help you?” Fallon asks Franny, who responded, “Daddy, you know what?” before leaning in to whisper something into his ear.

Earlier this month, Fallon was in the middle of interviewing Russell Wilson and Ciara about their charitable efforts during the pandemic when daughter Winnie ran into the room with important news.

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie exclaimed, prompting cheers from the celebrity couple.

