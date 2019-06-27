Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena, 5, Looks Adorable in Paris Ahead of Uncle Joe Jonas' Wedding

Image zoom Alena Jonas Danielle Jonas/Instagram. Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

City of Love!

Friends and family of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have started to arrive in Paris for the couple’s upcoming wedding — including the groom’s brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

On Thursday, Danielle, 32, shared two sweet shots of their older daughter Alena Rose, 5, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. (The couple, who wed in 2009, share Alena along with daughter Valentina Angelina, 2½.)

“Paris nights,” the mother of two captioned the first photo, which shows Alena smiling in front of the famed monument while wearing a white tank top and floral-patterned shorts.

In the second snap, Alena gives her mother a kiss on the cheek. “You always make me smile,” Danielle wrote.

Image zoom Danielle Jonas with daughter Alena

The oldest Jonas Brother‘s arrival in France comes after previous sightings of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier this week, Nick, 26, shared a photo of himself and his wife, 36, cuddling as they rode down a river together in a boat. In the shot, Nick was seen holding a cigar as Chopra leaned back against his chest. On Sunday, the musician was also spotted exploring the city with Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, along with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Turner and Joe have been enjoying France as their wedding guests begin to arrive. On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones star shared a photo of Joe relaxing in a claw-foot bathtub ahead of their big day.

Last Thursday, the superstar couple was spotted outside the Hôtel Costes in Paris after dinner out with friends. Then, over the weekend, the pair each posted the same sweet selfie of the two of them about to share a kiss on a bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe previously shared that the couple was planning a wedding in France, but none other than Dr. Phil McGraw recently revealed that the actual date of the nuptials is getting very close.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk-show host commented on Turner’s post of the Eiffel Tower picture last weekend, seemingly revealing that the ceremony will take place this upcoming weekend.

The ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for the pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in early May directly following the Billboard Music Awards, where the brothers performed.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”