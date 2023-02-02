Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Photo: '9 Years Old Doesn't Feel Real'

The singer paid tribute to his "little bird" older daughter in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 2, 2023 10:04 PM
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty

Kevin Jonas can't believe how fast his daughter is growing!

The singer's oldest child, daughter Alena, turned 9 on Thursday, spurring the proud dad, 35, to post a tribute on Instagram expressing his disbelief at how quickly time is moving.

"Happy birthday Alena," he captioned a shot of her smiling in sunglasses and a tiara at Disneyland in California.

"Nine years old doesn't feel real. We love you Little Bird."

Nick Jonas, 30, took the opportunity to chime in, adding his well-wishes for his niece: "Happy birthday Alena!"

This marks the second time in just days Kevin has shouted out his kids. On Monday, the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony.

Each of the three musicians were given separate time to pay tribute to those closest to them, and in his speech, Kevin made sure to shout out Alena and younger sister Valentina, 6, who were both on hand for the milestone occasion.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Express Gratitude to Their Families During Walk of Fame Speeches

"Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think?" he addressed the two girls.

"It's pretty cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you, thank you," he said.

Mom to both Alena and Valentina is Danielle Jonas, whom Kevin first met in 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas and later got married in 2009.

In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."

