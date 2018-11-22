PAW-some! Kevin Jonas Takes His Kids to See PAW Patrol Balloon at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kevin Jonas is getting major dad points this Thanksgiving.

The former Jonas Brothers band member and wife Danielle Jonas took their daughters, 2-year-old Valentina Angelina and 4-year-old Alena Rose, to see the PAW Patrol balloon inflate before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Thursday, the family is joining the kid show’s float during the parade, Access reported.

“The minute I got the phone call to be a part of this with PAW Patrol, it was a no-brainer,” Jonas told the outlet. “My daughters are huge fans and the parade is a huge tradition for us in our family. Being able to enjoy that with my daughters is so exciting and very cool.” RELATED: Nick and Joe Jonas Now Understand Why Brother Kevin Was a ‘Groomzilla’ During Wedding Planning “My oldest daughter keeps talking about it,” he added. “She’s so pumped.”

“So happy to bring the fam into NYC to kick of the holidays with @pawpatrol getting to see the girls favorite pup, Chase, as he got ready for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!” Jonas posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “They can not wait to see him on TV tomorrow morning.”

In the accompanying pictures, the family of four poses together in front of the balloon (which rests securely under a net), and Alena puts her arm around her little sister. The Jonases bundled up in coats ahead of the record-breaking low temperatures that the Northeast is enduring on Thanksgiving.

On its Instagram, PAW Patrol added, “A big thank you to Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and their daughters for joining us today at the inflation of our PAWsome Chase balloon. Be sure to check out Chase flying high above NYC tomorrow at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

After all his PAW Patrol responsibilities are done, Jonas will have a low-key Thanksgiving. “We are just going to be with family here in New Jersey, which will be really nice,” he told Access. “Obviously, eating a lot of turkey and sides and too much pumpkin pie is on the agenda.”

Brother Nick Jonas, it seems, is in India with his fiancée Priyanka Chopra.