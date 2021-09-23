Kevin and Danielle Jonas Write Kids' Book Inspired By Their 'Rock Star' Daughters: They 'Uplift Us'

There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom will be published by Razorbill on March 29, 2022

Kevin and Danielle Jonas have found a new way to celebrate music with their debut picture book — and it's inspired by their daughters.

On Thursday, the couple announced that There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom will be published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, on March 29, 2022. Their kids' book — which highlights the power of music and family — is illustrated by Courtney Dawson.

"Music has always been a foundational creative outlet in our family," the couple said in a joint statement they shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Now our daughters, Alena and Valentina, enrich our lives in ways we could have never anticipated," the stars continue. "The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right."

Kevin, an actor and one-third of the Jonas Brothers, and Danielle, an actress and founder of the jewelry company Danielle Jonas Co., have been married since December 2009. They share daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4. In March, Danielle talked to PEOPLE about the silver lining of the pandemic — specifically, spending more quality time with her family.

"It's been tough and then nice. The tough part would be more that they're not getting to see their friends as much, and the social aspect is a little weird, but having the time being home and spending as a family has been great," Danielle said at the time. "Kevin's been home and we got to soak in all that time, still soaking it in, so that part has been really great. I've been learning to have more patience through this whole thing, being more patient with each other and especially with the kids."

The Jonases have also had time to work on their joint project. There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom features a young girl, Emma, who is excited to participate in her school's talent show. When her nerves get the best of her, Emma's family is there "to show her that performing can be fun too, and that she's already a star," according to the press release.

"Who better to tell the tale of overcoming stage fright and how our family can lift us when we fall than Kevin, Danielle, and their two precious daughters, Alena and Valentina, who inspired this wholesome story," said executive editor Ruta Rimas in a statement.

"Along with the vibrant and adorable art, this story about family — and shredding on the guitar — is music to my ears."