Kevin Jonas Shares Danielle's Pregnancy Craving - Grapes!

Kevin Jonas sits down with PEOPLE and opens up about his wife Danielle's pregnancy while getting some light-hearted support from his brothers.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

With his first child on the way, Kevin Jonas says the fact of fatherhood recently became real.

“Hearing the heartbeat,” the singer tells PEOPLE. “It becomes a different thing.”

The doting dad-to-be, who promoted his band’s new single “First Time” with brothers Nick and Joe Thursday afternoon at Z100 in New York City, says that wife Danielle is getting her bearings back from a tough first trimester.

“The nausea has finally subsided,” Jonas, 25, says. “Danielle’s feeling much better now in the last couple of days, which is a really big step. She’s not sick anymore.”

Instead, the Married to Jonas star is having pregnancy cravings for something surprisingly healthy: grapes. “She can’t stop eating them — like nonstop,” he says.

So, how is the eldest Jonas prepping for Daddy duty? Lots of books.

“I’ve got a bunch,” he says, including The Expectant Father. “[I’m also reading something about] how to sleep a night after four weeks,” he jokes.

Kevin is doing all he can to be a supportive husband. “Sending her flowers, making her feel appreciated,” he says, “and just doing as much as I can to be with her.”

Things will change once the baby arrives, says Nick. “It’s way more real to him, whereas to us, it’s not quite real yet.” His brothers joke that parenthood might make Kevin cooler. “There’s still hope for you, Kev,” jokes Nick, 20.

With a new album expected to come out this fall, Kevin will have to balance work and baby time.

“There’s a lot of new conversations we will have to have as a group … so Kevin can spend as much time as he can at home with his new baby and also do what we all love to do, which is music,” Joe says.

The brothers, who released their last album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, in 2009, say, “There’s a lot of different vibes,” on the new record.

“We really wanted to take our time making it,” says Joe, 23. Nick, who produced this new album, says they were inspired by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Frank Ocean and Calvin Harris.