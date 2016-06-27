Kevin and Danielle Jonas revealed their second child's sex with an M&M game

Nuts or No Nuts: Kevin and Danielle Jonas Reveal They're Expecting Another Daughter



Kevin Jonas is about to be surrounded by ladies: the singer’s second child with wife Danielle Jonas is a girl!

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Alena Rose, 2, revealed the sex of their new addition on social media Monday, after breaking the big news to family members with a punny game.

Using two bottles filled with M&Ms, Danielle, 29, and Kevin, 28, challenged their followers to “make a guess” on the little girl’s gender. One bottle had a label reading “nuts” and the other, “no nuts” – a cute play on the type of candy and their baby’s sex.

In video from the gender reveal gathering, family members also guessed whether the newest addition would have “nuts” or “no nuts.”

“I knew it!” one excited guest declared after the news was revealed.



Danielle, who is due this winter, and Kevin’s daughter also posed with a giant balloon that said “Baby Girl” in an adorable photo montage.

“Alena is beyond thrilled to be a big sister and we can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family,” the soon-to-be parents of two previously told PEOPLE.