Inside Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle's 'Girly Glam' Playroom for Their Daughters

Image zoom Playroom for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Chris Veith Photography. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kevin and Danielle Jonas‘ daughters are set up in style!

The Jonas Brothers musician, 32, and his wife, 33, worked in conjunction with nursery and kids’ space designer Vanessa Antonelli to bring a playroom to life for their girls Valentina Angelina, 3, and Alena Rose, 6, that’s just as cozy as it is conducive to their burgeoning imaginations.

“Danielle loves blue, so the previous playrooms I designed for the Jonas family were navy. This time, Danielle wanted to change it up and go for a girly glam space with gray and pink,” Antonelli tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They use their playrooms as a gathering space for the kids and family, so it functions partially as a kids’ den.”

The mother of two was “all in,” the designer continues, “as soon as we presented the wallpaper” to her.

“The pink marble is her favorite part of the space,” Antonelli says. “She was a little nervous about painting the built-ins and the trim such a dark color, but once it was complete, she was so happy she did it, and you can see why.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Playroom for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Chris Veith Photography

Image zoom Playroom for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Chris Veith Photography

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Epic Playroom Which Includes a Supermarket and a Concert Stage

The colorful space features a comfy-looking large gray sofa and matching ottoman, two tall bookshelves, a pink rug over wood flooring, a playhouse, a kid-sized white table with two chairs, fuzzy pillows and more.

Alena and Valentina’s playroom dresser, Antonelli tells PEOPLE, is the “third custom dresser” the family has from Newport Cottages that was “made for them, matching the same color as the trim.”

“The custom art behind the couch are custom illustrations of Alena and Valentina wearing four dresses that Danielle wore in the ‘Sucker’ video,” she adds. “The custom stripe area rug by Organic Weave is great because kids like to play on the floor, so it’s nice to know the materials are super safe for them.”

Antonelli’s favorite part of the space? The sign in front of the two American Girl dolls that look just like the siblings, which reads, “The Real J Sisters.” As the designer jokes, “Isn’t that the truth?!”

Image zoom Playroom for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Chris Veith Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Natalie Morales Shows Off Her Kids’ Playroom

Between their fabulous playroom, the Jonas Brothers’ comeback and a little bit of overseas travel, Kevin and Danielle’s girls have had quite the year. In June, Danielle shared two sweet snapshots of Alena in front of the Eiffel Tower, as the family was in France for the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The spouses, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in December, regularly share adorable photos and videos of their daughters, including moments when they prove they’re the Jonas Brothers’ biggest fans!

“Congratulations, Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy!” Alena exclaimed in a too-cute clip Danielle posted to Instagram last July, after the band’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced.

After Alena gave her sister an affectionate hug, both girls yelled, “We love you! Peace out!” and threw peace signs up — proving they’re more than capable of stealing the spotlight even from their famous dad.