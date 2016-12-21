Proud dad Kevin Jonas opens up about seeing his daughters meet for the first time, and how wife Danielle was a "wreck"

It’s a house full of girls for Kevin Jonas now, and the musician is opening up about the first time his two littlest ladies met.

The former Jonas Brothers guitarist and his wife Danielle welcomed their second daughter Valentina Angelina in October, and the couple caught up with PEOPLE Monday in N.Y.C. at an Aflac Holiday Helper event to talk about the moment their older daughter Alena Rose, 2½, met her baby sister for the first time.

“I think [Danielle] was more of a wreck than anyone else,” Jonas, 29, says about his wife of seven years. “It definitely became very real ’cause you’re in the moment, you’re obviously going through labor and she has the baby and it’s euphoric and awesome. And then reality strikes in when your other one walks in the door.”

For her part, Danielle admits that she was trying to keep it together during one of the most meaningful moments of her life. “I was crying and I was trying to hold it in because I didn’t want Alena to get scared beause there’s no reason to be scared.”

Luckily, the couple’s older child has been reacting well to the big change of bringing her baby sister home, with Danielle saying that they’re “blessed that she really loves her” — though her parents have been struggling a little with the added work that a second baby brings.

“It’s been definitely crazy and a learning curve,” Danielle, 30, says about being a mother of two now. “It feels like you have five kids when you have two because you’re juggling. But [Alena’s] very, very good.”

The couple also tell PEOPLE what their favorite thing about each other as parents is. “Oh man, Dani gives so much of herself, it is insane,” Jonas says. “She works herself to the bone. She’s up till two o’clock every morning and up at seven, six, or whatever [is needed] and [doing] multiple [feedings] through the night. But then she finds ways to give time for both and make them both feel so special, even though there’s two. And even time for me!”

Danielle adds about her caring husband, “He steps up to the plate. He’s working and everything, but then he’ll see, like, in the morning I’ll need a little sleep, so he’ll give me the sleep. And just to see the way he looks at Valentina when he’s feeding her, he has this connection with her.”

She explains, “With Alena, he was a little bit more afraid in the beginning because it was something totally new, and now it’s like they’re best buddies.”

The couple was in the city to talk about the Aflac Holiday Helpers program, which helps families who are struggling with unexpected changes during the holiday season. Jonas and Danielle are sponsoring a single mother who has dealt with multiple surgeries over the year.

“The holiday program that [Aflac] is doing is phenomenal,” says Jonas. “We’re getting the chance to be able to help out a single mother who’s been through a bunch of open-heart surgeries in the last year.”

He adds, “We are very blessed in our life, so being able to bring a little bit of joy this time of the year is awesome.”

As for their holiday plans, Jonas is excited to have a house full of doting family members ready to help him with his two little ones.

“Just keeping it low key [for the holidays]. We’re gonna be with the families and just relax,” he says.