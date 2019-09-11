Danielle Jonas Opens Up About Daughter Alena's Love for Uncles Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas

Image zoom Danielle Jonas and daughter Alena Kevin Jonas/Instagram

Kevin and Danielle Jonas‘ older daughter, Alena Rose, started kindergarten last week — and her famous aunts and uncles were there in spirit every step of the way.

Danielle, who partnered with Lifetouch to launch the first-ever National School Picture Day on Sept. 12 (and annually every second Thursday in September), tells PEOPLE that Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner showered 5½-year-old Alena with attention on her first day of school.

“She loves it!” the jewelry designer, 32, says of Alena’s close relationship with her aunts and uncles. “She’s the first [niece] and she’s the first to go to kindergarten.”

Danielle (also mom to 2½-year-old daughter Valentina Angelina) adds that her brothers-in-law and fellow “J Sisters” were a little nervous for Alena’s first day, but the whole crew “knew she would be fine” because she inherited her dad’s outgoing personality.

“They were so pumped, and I was sending pictures of her all day,” Danielle — whose partnership with Lifetouch features a nationwide sweepstakes in which customers can enter to win free digital pictures for their school — tells PEOPLE. “They’re getting to experience everything with me.”

Both parents (who tied the knot in 2009) shared the special moment on social media, posting several snaps of Alena standing in front of what appears to be a concert tour bus and holding an adorable homemade sign with the words, “Alena Begins Kindergarten 2019.”

“1st day of kindergarten was a success! I didn’t cry bc I cried the night before and today I was just in shock lol but she was amazing, brave, and so friendly. I am so proud of her,” Danielle captioned a series of photos.

Kevin, 31, even made a quick pit stop on the Jonas Brothers‘ Happiness Begins tour to be home for Alena’s first day. The proud dad wrote on Instagram, “My big girl on her first day of Kindergarten. I’m not prepared for this!!!”

“He came in late, late that night,” the National School Picture Day ambassador tells PEOPLE of Kevin. “He’s super busy but super involved with the girls. He’s just a great dad.”

With Alena out of the house during the day, Danielle admits her life has already slowed down — she plans to fill her extra time doing “Mommy and me” activities with Valentina — but the mom of two and her musician husband aren’t ready for another baby just yet.

“I would love more [kids],” she reveals. “I might want to wait until they’re both in school so I can have my baby baby. I always wanted four but I might be down to three now.”