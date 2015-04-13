The actor shared the first snapshot of his fourth child during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael on Monday

Meet Kevin James‘ newest princess!

The actor shared the first snapshot of his fourth child, daughter Sistine Sabella, while promoting his new film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, on Live with Kelly and Michaelon Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After flashing a photo of his serious 3-month-old — who arrived in January — James joked that his youngest child is already showing signs she’s headed to Hollywood.

Before sharing a second picture of his daughter’s surprised expression, James, 49, added, “She’s talented, too, I got to be honest. I got her working on a Robert De Niro impression.”

Image zoom

David M. Russell/ABC



But baby Sistine and her mama Steffiana de la Cruz aren’t the only ones on the road with the actor as he travels for the film: Joining the couple in New York City are their three other children, son Kannon Valentine, 4 this month, and daughters Shea Joelle, 7, and Sienna-Marie, 9.

“They travel everywhere with me,” he said. “[Sistine]’s the best little traveler. She doesn’t cry — only like her father, she cries when she wants to eat and that’s about it.”

This embed is invalid