Harts, Party of Six! Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Daughter: 'A Little Bit of Heaven'
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko's new bundle of joy joins big brothers Kenzo, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15
Kevin Hart is a father of four!
The 41-year-old actor and comedian's wife Eniko gave birth to the couple's second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart, on Tuesday, September 29, Eniko wrote on Instagram.
″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more.."
Baby Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.
Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her baby bump, which she captioned, "Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″
″They are both thrilled about her being pregnant again,″ a source told PEOPLE at the time of the pregnancy news — which came after Hart survived a car accident and was previously at the center of a cheating scandal — adding, ″Their marriage is stronger than ever."
On Mother's Day, Eniko and Hart broke the news of their baby on the way's sex. "OH BABY, it's a little lady,″ wrote Eniko. ″This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy.″
″I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for,″ added the then-mom-to-be.
Hart and his wife threw quite a unique celebration on Aug. 23 for their daughter on the way, which one friend described on her Instagram Story as "the cutest drive-thru baby shower."
In numerous photos shared to Eniko's Instagram, the second-time mom-to-be showed off some of the ″boho chic" aesthetic — the centerpiece of which was an Airstream travel trailer, surrounded by a variety of plush furniture, rugs, candles, pillows, a cream-colored dreamcatcher, lanterns and roses in beautiful shades of pink and white, among other decorations.
Eniko also shared snapshots of herself and Hart posing with their adorable kids, while the Jumanji: The Next Level star posted a funny photo of himself pointing at his wife's baby bump, captioning it, "Getting close. #Harts."
"Huge thanks to everyone for celebrating with us yesterday especially during this crazy time!" Eniko captioned one post. "My 'drive-by shower Boho theme' came to life thanks to @bonniewalkerevents .... I gave you the idea and u created a masterpiece '.. as usual you kill it every time for our events and we r truly thankful! P.S. the airstream set it off ok! Lol. xoxo 💋"