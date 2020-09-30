Kevin Hart and wife Eniko's new bundle of joy joins big brothers Kenzo, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15

Harts, Party of Six! Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Daughter: 'A Little Bit of Heaven'

Kevin Hart is a father of four!

The 41-year-old actor and comedian's wife Eniko gave birth to the couple's second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart, on Tuesday, September 29, Eniko wrote on Instagram.

″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more.."

Baby Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.

Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her baby bump, which she captioned, "Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″

″They are both thrilled about her being pregnant again,″ a source told PEOPLE at the time of the pregnancy news — which came after Hart survived a car accident and was previously at the center of a cheating scandal — adding, ″Their marriage is stronger than ever."

On Mother's Day, Eniko and Hart broke the news of their baby on the way's sex. "OH BABY, it's a little lady,″ wrote Eniko. ″This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy.″

″I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for,″ added the then-mom-to-be.

Hart and his wife threw quite a unique celebration on Aug. 23 for their daughter on the way, which one friend described on her Instagram Story as "the cutest drive-thru baby shower."

In numerous photos shared to Eniko's Instagram, the second-time mom-to-be showed off some of the ″boho chic" aesthetic — the centerpiece of which was an Airstream travel trailer, surrounded by a variety of plush furniture, rugs, candles, pillows, a cream-colored dreamcatcher, lanterns and roses in beautiful shades of pink and white, among other decorations.