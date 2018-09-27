Kevin Hart Says Wife Eniko Wants Another Baby — But He's Still Not Changing Diapers!

He’s made a huge career out of being hilariously self-deprecating, but Kevin Hart can’t boast enough about his parenting skills.

“I’m definitely, like, the best dad in the world,” Hart, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Why? “I understand time,” he says.

The proud dad of son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 13, from his previous marriage — as well as 10-month-old son Kenzo Kash with wife Eniko — is busy promoting his new comedy Night School, but his schedule is never too packed for the star to be there for his kids.

“The most important thing that you can give your kids is time,” he says. “The time doesn’t have to be the biggest event every day. Time is sitting on a couch, watching TV.”

Hart continues, “Time is taking a walk. Time is Taco Tuesdays. Time is Board Game Wednesdays. Time is just laying on the floor, and letting your kids lay on your back while you’re home.”

Kevin Hart with daughter Heaven and son Hendrix Kevin Hart/Instagram

And he reveals there may be an even bigger demand for Dad’s time in the coming future. After having their relationship “tested” following his cheating scandal last year, Hart and Eniko, 34, celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary — and she’s got big plans.

“The level that I’ve reached from a happiness standpoint, that woman is 100 percent responsible for it,” says Hart. But as for what will make Eniko happy: “She wants another baby,” he shares.

Hart, who admitted he was apprehensive about becoming a dad again before they welcomed Kenzo, has reconciled himself to it. He jokes, “Little man, big family.”

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Jerritt Clark/Getty

When? “Who knows,” says Hart. “I just gotta shut up and [say], ‘If that’s what you want, honey. This house is just getting bigger and louder, that’s it.’ “

There’s only one caveat when it comes to Hart’s “amazing” parenting. “I’m not changing no diapers. I’m not gonna lie. [I’ll] do everything else,” he says adamantly, but when it comes to diaper duty, he tells his wife, ” ‘Babe, you gotta get that. Right there, get that.’ “

Night School, starring Hart and Tiffany Haddish, hits theaters nationwide Friday.

