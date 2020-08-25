Kevin Hart wrote that he and Eniko are "getting close" to welcoming their second child together alongside a cute snapshot from the party

Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Throw a 'Drive-By' Baby Shower for Daughter on the Way

Baby Hart is almost here!

In numerous photos shared to Eniko's Instagram, the second-time mom-to-be showed off some of the "boho chic" aesthetic — the centerpiece of which was an Airstream travel trailer, surrounded by a variety of plush furniture, rugs, candles, pillows, a cream-colored dreamcatcher, lanterns and roses in beautiful shades of pink and white, among other decorations.

"Huge thanks to everyone for celebrating with us yesterday especially during this crazy time!" Eniko captioned one post. "My 'drive-by shower Boho theme' came to life thanks to @bonniewalkerevents .... I gave you the idea and u created a masterpiece '.. as usual you kill it every time for our events and we r truly thankful! P.S. the airstream set it off ok! Lol. xoxo 💋"

Eniko revealed their pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her baby bump, which she captioned, "Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing."

On Mother's Day, she and Hart broke the news of their baby on the way's sex. "OH BABY, it's a little lady," wrote Eniko. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy."

"I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," she added.

The proud mom has since been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy on social media, sharing various snapshots showing the progress of her bump. "Counting down these last few weeks! Leggooo baby girl. 🙌🏽," Eniko wrote on Friday, posting a pair of images from the gym.

It has been a headline-making year for Hart, who sustained major back injuries last September after a car crash that required him to undergo emergency surgery.

Earlier this month, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into his impressive boxing skills, nearly a year after the accident.

In the video, Hart took a quick breather before winding up and throwing out a series of jabs and hooks with his coach during a boxing training session.