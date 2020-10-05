Meet Kaori Mai! Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Officially Introduces Newborn Daughter: 'My Light'

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their second child together on Wednesday

Meet Kaori Mai!

Five days after announcing the birth of her second child with husband Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart officially introduced the couple's newborn daughter to the world with a sweet photo posted to Instagram.

In the image, the new mom of two smiles as she looks down at her baby girl, who is all bundled up in a blanket, white onesie and matching mittens.

"When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," Eniko wrote alongside the photo. "Ori my girl you are everything I could've ever imagined plus more."

Eniko finished off her caption writing, "My light," followed by a purple heart.

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko and their children Kenzo, Hendrix and Heaven

On Wednesday morning, the actor and comedian's wife announced she had given birth to their daughter the day prior by sharing a sweet phrase written in purple whimsical writing.

"9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime," read the Instagram.

Alongside the image, Eniko added, "Thankful • grateful • blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more."

Following her baby girl's first photo on Monday, Eniko posted a second image of all the Hart kids together — including son Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, Kevin's children from a previous marriage — lounging on a sofa.

As Heaven flashed peace signs (and a big grin!) while standing behind the group, Kenzo opted to stretch out on one end of the couch while Hendrix cradled his little sister Kaori on the other end.