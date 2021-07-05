Kevin Hart Teaches Daughter Heaven, 16, to Drive: 'My Little Girl Is Growing Up'

Kevin Hart has a driver on his hands!

The actor, 41, shared a photo to Instagram Monday as he taught his daughter Heaven, 16, how to drive. Heaven's hands are dutifully on the wheel, and she keeps her eyes on the road as her dad snaps the selfie.

"My little girl is growing up," Hart captioned the snapshot.

Several of Hart's famous friends offered the dad of four support and also cracked a few jokes in the comments, including Nelly, who wrote, "All downhill from here champ…😂 💪🏽"

"Maaan !!! Tell me about it," Cedric the Entertainer, who has three kids, chimed in.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife, Torrei Hart. He also parents 8-month-old daughter Kaori Mai and son Kenzo Kash, 3, with his wife Eniko Hart.

In June, he opened up in an interview for Romper's Father's Day issue about how he remains honest with his kids about his public scandals — even if it's not the easiest conversation.

"You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out," the comedian says. "And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly."

He continued, "And, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you're able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that's on you constantly."

kevin hart Credit: Kevin Hart/Instagram

Hart and his wife are "in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now," he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.