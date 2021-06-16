"My kids understand who their father is. And, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that," Kevin Hart says in a Romper interview

Kevin Hart on Why He Talks to His Kids About His Scandals: 'It's Going to Come Out'

Kevin Hart is all for being honest with his kids - even if it's not the easiest conversation.

The actor, 41, opens up in a new interview for Romper's June Father's Day issue about how he deals with telling his kids about his scandals, such as cheating on his wife Eniko Hart when she was eight months pregnant with their first child together.

"You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out," the comedian says. "And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly."

Hart, who shares 8-month-old daughter Kaori Mai and son Kenzo Kash, 3, with his wife, as well as son Hendrix, 13, and daughter Heaven, 16, with ex-wife, Torrei Hart, says his kids "understand who their father is."

"And, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that," he adds. "The gift is the life that you're able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that's on you constantly."

In September 2017, Hart issued a public apology to his wife, who he'd been married to for over a year.

In the apology, Hart addressed the news of his encounter with model Montia Sabbag and the subsequent extortion attempts that took place, whereby the pair was recorded having sex in his Las Vegas hotel room.

These days, "their marriage is stronger than ever," an insider recently told PEOPLE.

The couple is "in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now," Hart told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

"I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It's the perfect separation of age," he shared. "It's the perfect household. It's everything that you would think it is plus more."

As for whether the Fatherhood star wants to have another baby, Hart joked that his house with four kids is "loud enough," adding that his family is in "a good place" at the moment.

"Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here," Hart teased. "It's good. We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now."