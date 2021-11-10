Watch Kevin Hart's Son Hendrix Celebrate Birthday with Surprise Gifts from Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Hart's son Hendrix, whom he shares with ex Torrei Hart, turned 14 this week

Thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers, Hendrix was treated to an epic birthday celebration this week.

On Monday, Kevin Hart, 42, took his son Hendrix to a Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the pair joined the team courtside after the game and the teenager received some special gifts from the players.

In a video posted on Twitter, Hart and his son are greeted by several players, who each give Hendrix a different present in honor of his birthday.

Russell Westbrook is the first to wish Hendrix a happy birthday before taking off the sneakers he wore during the game and presenting them to the teen.

Anthony Davis then gives Hendrix his jersey and Carmelo Anthony follows suit and gifts his sneakers to the birthday boy, whom Hart shares with ex Torrei Hart.

The heartwarming video ends with Hart and his son coming together for a hug.

Last month, the comedian paid tribute to his son on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair sitting courtside.