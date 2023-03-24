Kevin Hart Shares Throwback Photo as He Wishes Daughter Heaven a Happy 18th Birthday: 'So Proud'

Kevin Hart's oldest is officially an adult!

The actor and comedian took to Instagram on Thursday to wish daughter Heaven a happy 18th birthday. Sharing a photo of her as a little girl in a school performance, the Jumanji actor, 43, wrote, "And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go?????"

"So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts," he added.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 15, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and is also dad to Kaori, 2, and Kenzo, 5, with wife Eniko Hart.

In February 2022, Hart told Ellen DeGeneres that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state. "I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better,' " he joked. "She's talking about New York."

He added, "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."

Last summer, the comedian opened up to PEOPLE about the special bond he shares with Heaven.

"My daughter makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she's ultra cool. She'll text and call me 'G' and 'Old raggedy back Jack' because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh," he said.