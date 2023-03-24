Kevin Hart Shares Throwback Photo as He Wishes Daughter Heaven a Happy 18th Birthday: 'So Proud'

Kevin Hart has officially seen the first of his four children into adulthood

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 10:56 AM
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Hart and family. Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty

Kevin Hart's oldest is officially an adult!

The actor and comedian took to Instagram on Thursday to wish daughter Heaven a happy 18th birthday. Sharing a photo of her as a little girl in a school performance, the Jumanji actor, 43, wrote, "And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go?????"

"So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 15, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and is also dad to Kaori, 2, and Kenzo, 5, with wife Eniko Hart.

In February 2022, Hart told Ellen DeGeneres that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state. "I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better,' " he joked. "She's talking about New York."

He added, "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."

Heaven Hart
Kevin Hart Instagram

Last summer, the comedian opened up to PEOPLE about the special bond he shares with Heaven.

"My daughter makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she's ultra cool. She'll text and call me 'G' and 'Old raggedy back Jack' because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh," he said.

Related Articles
Kevin Hart family
Kevin Hart's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch
Kevin Hart Shares the Hilarious Name Daughter Heaven, 17, Calls Him That 'Always' Makes Him Laugh
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? All About Eniko Hart
Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos of the Teen: 'Sweet Angel'
Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 15th Birthday: 'Sweet Angel'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: ‘Finally!’
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: 'Finally!'
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Kevin Hart Says Facetiming with Daughter Kaori, 22 months, 'Genuinely Makes Me Laugh': 'It's All Over the Place'
Kevin Hart Says FaceTiming with His 22-Month-Old 'Makes Me Laugh': 'It's All Over the Place'
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has ‘Gotten So Big and Grown Up’ as He Celebrates Her 8th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDPc1qpE8U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Jane Kimmel, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend 2018 LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jimmy Kimmel's 4 Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Photo: '9 Years Old Doesn't Feel Real'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnheZ-CqY4q/. Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James and Wife Savannah Celebrate Son Bronny at Senior Night — See the Family Photos!
Kevin Hart father Henry Witherspoon
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of His Dad: 'Give Mom a Hug for Me'
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know