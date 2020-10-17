Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their second child together on Sept. 29

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Photo of 2-Week-Old Daughter Kaori Mai: 'All I Can Do Is Smile'

Kevin Hart can't get enough of his baby girl.

Nearly three weeks after the birth of his fourth child, the comedian posted his first picture of daughter Kaori Mai on his Instagram page. The sweet photo features the newborn wearing a too-cute onesie with pink hearts and a matching pink bow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Hart's mother-in-law Honey Andrea is cradling baby Kaori who is looking up at the camera with her eyes open and tongue sticking out.

"All I can do is smile 🤦🏾‍♂️," the actor, 41, raved.

Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their second child together on Sept. 29. Baby Kaori Mai joins her three siblings: Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Several of Kevin's famous friends flocked to the comments section to react to the adorable photo.

"Ugh she is beautiful 😍😍," wrote Ludacris' wife, Eudoxie Bridges.

Victor Cruz added, "What a beauty. Congrats brother," while La La Anthony replied, "Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mark Wahlberg chimed, "❤️🙏❤️" and both Kate Hudson and Nicki Minaj dropped heart emojis.

Eniko, 36, also shared a new photo of the newborn on her Instagram page.

Image zoom Kevin Hart, wife Eniko and their children Kenzo, Hendrix and Heaven Kevin Hart/Instagram

In the photo, Eniko's mom is smiling and holding baby Kaori in the picture with her hand cradling the newborn's head.

"Chileeee this is honey’s baby ok..She’s gonna kill me.. 😩🤣 #babyK," she captioned the picture, tagging her mom.

Last month, the couple announced she had given birth to their daughter by sharing a sweet phrase written in purple whimsical writing. "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime," read the Instagram.

Alongside the image, Eniko added, "Thankful • grateful • blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more."

Following her baby girl's first photo, Eniko posted a second image of all the Hart kids together lounging on a sofa.

As Heaven flashed peace signs (and a big grin!) while standing behind the group, Kenzo opted to stretch out on one end of the couch while Hendrix cradled his little sister Kaori on the other end.

"Our hearts are full," Eniko captioned the sibling shot of the smiling foursome.