Kevin Hart Says Son Kenzo's Cowboys-and-Indians-Themed Birthday Party Wasn't a 'Racial Slur'

Kevin Hart is responding to the controversy surrounding the theme of his son’s first birthday party.

After sharing photos of Kenzo Kash‘s cowboys-and-Indians party over the weekend, the Irresponsible comedian, 39, and his wife Eniko were slammed by fans and followers who viewed the party’s theme as cultural appropriation.

“Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing!” Eniko captioned an Instagram photo of the celebration, which was decorated with Native American blankets, cowboy hats and teepees.

“Throwin a ‘Cowboys & Indians’ birthday party on ‘Thanksgiving’ celebrates genocide, white supremacy, & slavery. R those the things u @KevinHart4real & @enikohart represent & are teaching to your child? Would it be ok to throw a Master & slave birthday party? nope,” one fan tweeted.

Others left messages in the comments section of Eniko’s Instagram posts, with many calling the couple’s theme “offensive.”

Days after his son’s party, Hart addressed the controversy and defended the theme on his SiriusXM show Straight from The Hart, which airs on his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96.

“Keep in mind, the same day the Cowboys played the Redskins on TV. It’s a very known fact,” the father of three said. “The reason why I’m even bringing this dumb s— up is because it shows just how stupid our world is becoming with opinions. People are at a point of an all-time high.”

Hart also explained that the premise of the party’s theme was based on western movies and the couple’s intentions were not malicious.

“I’m saying the battle that is ‘assumed’ because of the movies and because of everything they’ve seen, was because of the fights that were between the cowboys and the Indians,” he said.

“So as a kid, when you played these games, it was based off of the premise from a hypothetical place that was put into perception for movies. So what I’m saying — this isn’t something that was just started. This isn’t a racial slur that people are doing and being malicious with. This is a game that’s been played for years,” Hart concluded.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and his wife, 34, welcomed their first child together in November 2017. Hart is also dad to 11-year-old son Hendrix and 13-year-old daughter Heaven.