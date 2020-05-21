"The whole family's excited," Kevin Hart said on Thursday of his baby girl on the way with wife Eniko

Kevin Hart Is 'Ready for More Noise' with Baby No. 4 on the Way: 'It's Going to Get Louder'

Kevin Hart is looking forward to becoming a father of four, even if that means it'll be harder to find quiet time at home.

"I'm thrilled," said Hart, who shares 2½-year-old son Kenzo Kash with Eniko and is also dad to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15. "We are pregnant again; we got a little girl on the way."

"The whole family's excited," he told Hoda Kotb. "We're adding another bundle of joy to this household."

He went on to joke about the action in his house that would sure ensue as a result. "I'm ready for more noise, more yelling," he teased. "It's already loud but it's going to get louder! It's a blessing."

The timing of Eniko's pregnancy works out well for Hart, who has been able to soak up family time at home in Los Angeles while the entertainment industry remains at a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hart has been sharing a lot of their fun activities with his followers on social media, dancing with his daughter on TikTok and even going camping with his kids in a tent he set up in their backyard.

Asked how the night outside went, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor admitted to Kotb, 55, that they "didn't make it through the night."

"We made it till about 1 a.m.," he recalled. "I feel asleep. I would have slept through the night, but my kids got up and were like, 'If we're not doing nothing and we're just sleeping, can't we just go back in the house?' I was like, 'That defeats the point! The point of this is we're supposed to sleep through the night. We're supposed to stay in the tent all night in the tent through the morning!' "

"They're like, 'But all we're doing is sleeping.' I was like, 'THAT'S THE POINT! THAT'S WHAT CAMPING IS! YOU SLEEP IN THE TENT!' " he joked. "I was like, 'JUST GO! GO IN THE HOUSE!' I almost tried to sleep out there to prove a point but I was a little relieved to get back there in the bed. We're not that tough."

Eniko revealed their pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her growing baby bump.

Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, she and Hart broke the news of their baby on the way's sex.

"OH BABY, it's a little lady," said Eniko, 35. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy."

"I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," she added.

"Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can't you tell, look at Zo) 😂," she added. "Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways ... and we're so anxious to meet her."

Wrote Hart in his post sharing the news, "God is unbelievable ... we are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey."

In 2018, the actor told PEOPLE that Eniko was hoping for another baby — but joked that he wasn't keen on every parental duty.